Steelers-Eagles reminds NFL fans of missed 17-game scheduling opportunity
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles are set to face off in an inter-conference clash of first-place teams on Sunday.
As the Steagles battle for bragging rights in the Keystone State, it brings an idea to mind.
What if the NFL used the 17th game for inter-conference rivalries?
The math for the previous 16-game schedule made perfect sense. Teams played six divisional games, all four teams from a different division in the conference, the two other teams that finished with the same divisional standing as them the year before, and all four teams from a division in the opposing conference. When the NFL added a 17th game, the league could've added something special that CBS, FOX, NBC and ESPN could've all gotten on board with.
There are several regional matchups that make sense between teams that see each other once every four years on average.
The NFL could've had yearly matchups between the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders for a Battle of the Beltway, the New York Jets vs. New York Giants in a Metlife Bowl, Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers in a SoFi Bowl, the San Francisco 49ers vs Las Vegas Raiders in a game between former Bay Area rivals, the Dallas Cowboys vs. Houston Texans for bragging rights in Texas and the Miami Dolphins vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers battling for South Florida.
For the sake of filling out the schedule, throw in the Arizona Cardinals vs. Denver Broncos in there for the only two NFL teams located in the Four Corners. If the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals weren't already AFC North rivals, an annual game between those two at Ohio Stadium wouldn't be a bad idea, either.
But the one that could've taken the cake is the Steelers vs. Eagles. In 1943, the two teams had their rosters gutted during World War II, leading to them combining as the Steagles for the season. To commemorate that, the NFL could have had an annual game between the Steelers of Rust Belt Western Pennsylvania and the Eagles of the big-city Northeast on the total opposite side of the state.
And why not play the game every Thanksgiving night at Beaver Stadium, right in the middle of Pennsylvania?
What to do for the other 16 teams' 17th game is up to the NFL to figure out, but there isn't much reason to believe fans and the NFL's television partners would've had a problem with the seven proposed annual games. ESPN picked up Texans-Cowboys for Monday Night Football this season, CBS sent Jim Nantz and Tony Romo to Ravens-Commanders and Fox is sending Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady to Steelers-Eagles on Sunday. If you want to really nerd out, the Cowboys could face the Kansas City Chiefs, formerly the Dallas Texans of the AFL, while the Houston Texans play the New Orleans Saints in a Gulf Coast game.
The bottom line is the NFL may have missed out on a few annual ratings hits and maybe a solution to reducing travel distance for the short week known as Thursday Night Football.
