NFL announces new international location for 2025
By Max Weisman
It's not a new country, but the NFL will be adding to its list of international cities for the 2025 season. After playing in both Munich and Frankfurt, Germany, the league announced Wednesday that Berlin will host an NFL game during the 2025 NFL season, becoming the seventh confirmed city outside the United States to host an NFL regular season game.
Berlin's city government launched a campaign in November to get the NFL to play in its Olympiastadion over a five-year period beginning in 2025. The league hasn't yet confirmed how many games will be played in Berlin, but the Olympiastadion will host a game next season.
NFL Deutschland posted a video to its X account celebrating the announcement, writing "In 2025 we will ALL be Berliners! The 2025 NFL Berlin Game will take place at the Olympiastadion and is part of a multi-year commitment to games in the sports metropolis of Berlin."
Berlin will join Munich and Frankfurt as German cities the NFL has visited, while also joining Sao Paolo, Brazil, London, England and Mexico City, Mexico as cities to host a regular season game. Madrid, Spain was also announced as a new site for the 2025 regular season back in February.
The league believes Germany is a growing market for American football, and it will be growing its partnership with schools and clubs across the country to promote flag football ahead of the sport's debut in the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Olympics.
With a capacity of more than 74,000, Olympiastadion, built for the 1936 Summer Olympics, has a history of hosting major events. Outside of NFL exhibition games in the 1990s, it has hosted the finals of the 2006 men's World Cup and this year's men's European Championship. It will soon be able to add NFL regular season game to its list.
