Red Sox's Garret Crochet trade shows they're serious about contending
The Boston Red Sox made a big splash in their offseason bid to get back to contention on Wednesday, when they traded for White Sox ace Garrett Crochet, according to Julian McWilliams of the Boston Globe.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic provided the White Sox's return for their star pitcher:
While the price was steep for Boston (Teel was one of their top prospects), the return on investment here makes it well worth the cost for a Red Sox team eager to prove they want to get back into contention.
Despite playing for the worst team in the history of baseball last season, Crochet has been a diamond in the rough on the South Side. The lefty had a 3.55 ERA last year, striking out 209 batters while walking just 33 in 146 innings. His whip was a miniscule 1.068, and he gave up just 18 home runs all season. For a pitcher on an absolutely abysmal team, he was as good as they come.
But this isn't just about Crochet; it's about the Red Sox. Ever since letting Mookie Betts leave for Los Angeles in 2020, the knock on this franchise has been that they're not willing to spend, not willing to make the moves needed to contend. It's resulted in a decidedly mediocre team, particularly when it comes to their starting rotation. They have some potential, sure; Tanner Houck in particular has looked stellar at times recently. But they lacked a true top-end starter, the ace they could rely on when they needed to go out and get a win.
In the 25-year-old Crochet, they have one. His strikeouts and control will play incredibly well in Fenway Park, and provides a stark contrast to the big fly-prone starters Boston currently has, like Kutter Crawford, who led the league in giving up 31 homers last year. Crochet looks every bit the ace Boston needs, and figures to sign a lucrative new deal to keep him at Fenway Park for the forseeable future.
The Red Sox recognized a massive need in their roster, and went out and got the perfect guy to fill it. Coupling this move with Boston's Aroldis Chapman signing should show fans that this team is serious about trying to get back into contention. They shouldn't stop here (they could use another starter, and probably at least one bat), but this is a heck of a way to start.
