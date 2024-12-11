Draymond Green had one major side-effect after 'Night-Night' celebration
Draymond Green had the entire arena erupt following his incredible isolation play against Rudy Gobert during the Golden State Warriors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game.
Despite being 34 years old, Green turned back the clock when he saw Gobert defending him during the dying seconds of the matchup.
What followed was a breathtaking dribble and he finished the play with a huge dunk as the entire arena filled with cheers for the 4x NBA champion.
But that's not the end, Green followed the amazing play by copying Stephen Curry's iconic 'Night-Night' celebration. While the moment will be talked about for years, Green recently revealed a major side-effect of pulling off the celebration.
"Steph set a great screen and I turned that mug over and then I hit them with the Night-Night because I thought they called the foul 'cause Jaden McDaniels pushed the s**t out of me. It's crazy KD texted me last night saying, 'Yo, you're a fool for running down the court full speed doing Night-Night.' Bro, I had blacked out."
It was indeed a crazy moment in the grand scheme of things. Even Green's former teammate, Kevin Durant. was shocked by the veteran forward's surge of energy after the play.
As for Green, he simply blacked out, but not before icing the game for the Warriors. The Dubs are now 14-9 as they hold the fifth seed in the Western Conference ahead of facing the Houston Rockets in the 2024 NBA Cup quarter-final.
