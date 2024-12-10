Caitlin Clark gets her flowers, the NBA rumor mill and MLB's winter meetings in today's Roundup
By Evan Bleier
Other than a nuclear meltdown on special teams by Dallas in a Simpsons-themed version on "Monday Night Football," it was a pretty slow night in sports...There's been plenty of news today though...Let's go...Caitlin Clark TIME: She's the mag's Athlete of the Year...Caitlin Clark goes in-depth on complicated Angel Reese relationship: ‘Not best friends’...Caitlin Clark says college hoops' lack of 'IQ' slowed her WNBA transition...Clippers coach says LeBron James vouched for him to get Lakers job, but he declined...Joel Embiid is 'done' says former NBA player after making LeBron James comparison...The Miami Heat are open to trading one of their best players...NBA expert reveals one way to extend LeBron James's career, but the Lakers cannot 'sustain it'...Warriors trade talk returns with several players linked to a deal...Potential trade partners for Nolan Arenado and the Cardinals...The first MLB team confirmed to contact Roki Sasaki is a shocker...The St. Louis Cardinals' non-rebuild just got even stranger...Yankees' Plan B after Juan Soto could be trading for Astros slugger...Curt Cignetti can't wait to play Notre Dame...Nick Sirianni's Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown comments illustrate Eagles' baffling vibes...No. 1 college hoops recruit A.J. Dybantsa picks BYU...Kadarius Toney's NFL career on last legs after being waived by Browns
Fox wins NFL ratings battle in Week 14 on back of Bills-Rams shootout
PLAYOFFS: The fantasy playoffs begin this week for most leagues
LeBron rumors: Lakers would work with star if he requests trade and include Bronny
Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg shares sad news about his health
How do the four Heisman finalists compare?
Why the College Football Playoff selection committee should include NFL Draft evaluator
Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase discuss Tee Higgins's future in Cincy after MNF
SMU's billionaire donors propelled Mustangs from AAC to CFP
Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin is right to criticize college football's transfer, recruiting calendar
Travis Hunter on why he should win Heisman: You've never seen a player like me
50 Cent trolls Jay-Z as he battles Diddy allegations
ESPN reveals Mark Gastineau confronted Brett Favre for ‘diving’ against Michael Strahan
With 30 overall TDs this season and more than 2,500 yards, the dude's got a point
Well this looks pretty terrifying and great
When road rage meets buyer's remorse
Donuts are forever...
Too bad he couldn't stay in-bounds and the Jets lost. Sick route though.
The Lions are winning all over the place, for now
