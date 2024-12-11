2x NBA champ takes a shot at Luka Doncic for quitting on team
The quarter-final of the 2024 NBA Cup started off with an amazing game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Considering the two teams are the top teams in the Western Conference, it was expected to be an elite game and it lived up to the expectations.
Despite playing without their star center Chet Holmgren, the Thunder registered a solid 118-104 win. A key reason behind the Mavericks' defeat was a poor performance by their star Luka Doncic.
RELATED: Kings star sounds off NBA's two biggest complainers
Doncic finished the game with just 16 points along with 11 reboudns and 5 assists to his name. On top of that, he had a poor shooting night as he shot just 5-of-15 from the field.
After the game, 2x NBA champion Quinn Cook took it to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) account to criticize Doncic in a now-deleted tweet.
"Luka [is] one of my favorite players ever but I watched him quit on his team tonight. Stop comparing that man to Tatum. It’s not close," Cook wrote.
Aside from calling out Doncic for essentially quitting on the Mavericks in an important game, the former Los Angeles Lakers guard also hailed Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum as a better player than the European superstar.
In a separate tweet, Cook also agreed that while Doncic and Tatum are the two best players in the NBA right now, OKC's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a close third.
But as far as winning the 2025 NBA MVP is concerned, Cook is supporting Tatum over Doncic and SGA to take the honor home.
