New York Red Bulls' home changed to Sports Illustrated Stadium
By Joe Lago
The New York Red Bulls announced Wednesday that its home in Harrison, New Jersey, will no longer be known as Red Bull Arena and will now be called Sports Illustrated Stadium after the MLS club announced a 13-year partnership with Sports Illustrated Tickets.
RELATED: Joe Burrow's home break-in reported to police by SI Swimsuit model
In addition, Sports Illustrated Tickets will take over as the official ticketing partner for all events at the 25,000-seat stadium just outside New York City in 2026. NJ/NY Gotham FC of the NWSL also plays its home matches at the newly renamed venue.
"We are thrilled to announce a groundbreaking long-term partnership with Sports Illustrated Tickets and the iconic Sports Illustrated brand," New York Red Bulls president Marc de Grandpré said in a team statement.
"We are truly honored to call Sports Illustrated Stadium the home of Red Bull New York," de Grandpré added, "and together, we eagerly anticipate creating unforgettable memories for all our fans and guests.”
"For seven decades, Sports Illustrated has represented the best in sports and culture," Sports Illustrated Tickets CEO David Lane said. "Through this global partnership and iconic venue, we aim to showcase our vast portfolio of media, live event ticketing, hospitality and fan experiences as we continue to partner with leagues, teams, artists and venues around the world."
New York Red Bulls made a Cinderella run in the 2024 MLS playoffs to reach last Saturday's MLS Cup final against the Los Angeles Galaxy. The Red Bulls lost 2-1 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, as the Galaxy captured a league-record sixth MLS Cup title.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NFL: League should do more with 17th game
NFL: The vibes are awful in Philly despite Eagles’ record
MLB: Yankees begin post-Soto era by signing Max Fried
Roundup: Lots of Caitlin Clark love in the air