Davante Adams takes another shot at the Raiders
By Joe Lago
Davante Adams openly talked about a potential reunion with Aaron Rodgers last offseason, so when he finally got his wish and was traded to the New York Jets in October, the six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver figured to focus on the future success with Rodgers and not look back on the frustrating failures with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Nearly two months after the breakup, Adams is still talking about his ex.
RELATED: A.J. Brown bluntly calls out Jalen Hurts for Eagles' passing game problems
While appearing on Kay Adams' "Up & Adams" show on Tuesday, Davante Adams continued to air not-so-subtle grievances with the Raiders when discussing the disappointing turn of events with the 3-10 Jets.
"It takes a new year, new chance, to kind of turn things around," Adams said. "I'm not saying that this organization is just cursed forever, but obviously we've had a bunch of (games where we've) got to have this one and just finding a way to lose.
"It's really frustrating. But ... nobody can look at this move and say that it made more sense for me to stay in Vegas with the situation I was in there. If they do, they're just hating and just talking like they do."
To further illustrate his point, Adams compared going to war with the Raiders like having "a knife" as opposed to being armed with "a rifle" on the Jets, even if the rifle "jams up."
"That's like saying, 'Oh damn, I should've kept my knife.' No, you did the right thing by grabbing the rifle. The thing just didn't work the way you intended it to," Adams elaborated. "Sometimes that happens."
Wait, is a jammed rifle a better weapon than a knife in combat? How much damage can one do cumbersomely swinging a rifle?
Adams has caught three touchdowns in seven games with the Jets after recording only one TD in three games in Vegas, and he's getting more targets per game with the Jets (9.9) than with the Raiders (9.0), However, he's averaging fewer yards per reception (11.3 vs. 11.6) as well as five yards less per game (64.7 vs. 69.7).
Also, Adams has enjoyed the same number of victories this season with the Jets as he did with the Raiders — one.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NFL: League should do more with 17th game
NFL: The vibes are awful in Philly despite Eagles’ record
MLB: Yankees begin post-Soto era by signing Max Fried
Roundup: Lots of Caitlin Clark love in the air