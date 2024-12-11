Who are the top quarterbacks entering the transfer portal this offseason?
By Max Weisman
Quarterbacks are always the most sought after players in the College Football transfer portal, and 2024-25 is expected to be no different. While players have until December 28 to enter their names into the transfer portal for the winter transfer window, let's take a look at some of the top names that have already announced they will be transferring.
USC quarterback Miller Moss sat on the Trojan bench for two seasons while Caleb Williams was slinging the football all over the field before getting his chance to start this year. Moss led the Big Ten in passing yards per game, throwing 2,555 yards in nine games. He completed 64% of his passes and recorded 20 total touchdowns. USC, though, went 4-5 in his starts and head coach Lincoln Riley turned to Jayden Maiava for the Trojans' final three games. Moss has one year of eligibility left and will reportedly visit with Missouri and Louisville soon.
Tulane quarterback Darian Mensah will be leaving the Green Wave after just one season, leading his team to the American Athletic Conference Championship game and a 9-4 record. Mensah threw for 2,723 yards, 23 total touchdowns and just six interceptions in Tulane's 13 games. He was fourth among Group of 5 starters in QBR, 76.5, and will likely be able to make the jump to a Power 4 conference. Mensah visited Duke Tuesday night, taking in a basketball game at Cameron Indoor Stadium. He has three years of eligibility left.
The last quarterback to transfer from Oklahoma became a Heisman contender, so why can't lightning strike twice? Sooners quarterback Jackson Arnold will enter the transfer portal after a disappointing season with high expectations. Arnold started 10 of Oklahoma's 12 games this season, throwing for 1,421 yards, 12 touchdowns and three touchdowns while adding 444 yards and three touchdowns on the ground. On3's Pete Nakos predicts Arnold will head to Mississippi State, but the sophomore will also be visiting Auburn sometime soon, according to Justin Hokanson.
Texas A&M quarterback Connor Weigman's college career has been plagued by injuries. The redshirt sophomore missed most of the 2023 season due to a foot injury and this season missed time because of a shoulder injury. Weigman showed flashes this season, going 18-for-22 with 276 yards in the Aggies' blowout win over then-No. 9 Missouri, but after a slow start against LSU, he was benched for the remainder of the season. In 15 career games, Weigman has thrown for 2,694 yards with 21 total touchdowns and eight turnovers. He has two years of eligibility remaining and will look to spend both of them at the same school. According to On3's Pete Nakos, schools like Syracuse, Missouri, Iowa, Louisville and Wisconsin may be interested in Weigman for 2025.
Other quarterbacks who have entered the transfer portal and will get a lot of attention this offseason include Duke quarterback Maalik Murphy, Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter and Wisconsin quarterback Tyler Van Dyke. Players still have two-and-a-half weeks to enter their name in the portal for the winter period, and expect more quarterbacks to be added to the list in what should be a very busy quarterback transfer class.
