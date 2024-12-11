Paul Pierce reveals 'best fit' for Jimmy Butler amid trade rumors
Jimmy Butler has rejuvenated his NBA career since joining the Miami Heat ahead of the 2019-20 season. He has also helped the Heat re-open their championship window for the first time since the break up of the Heatles.
Although the Heat have reached the NBA Finals twice in the Butler era, they have failed to lift the illustrious Larry O'Brien trophy both times.
At 35 years old, it seems like Butler is past his prime. After all, he is having his worst year as a scorer for the Heat since joining the team.
RELATED: Ex-NBA players debate if Zion Williamson can 'magically' get fit on the Heat
As a result, it's no surprise that the rumor mill is filled with Butler and Miami being on the verge of parting ways ahead of the 2024-25 NBA Trade Deadline.
With that said, NBA legend Paul Pierce recently claimed that the Denver Nuggets are the perfect fit for the ageing star to make one last effort of winning the NBA title.
"If I had to guess... the best fit for Jimmy Butler would probably be the Denver Nuggets," Pierce said. "I think they need another go-to guy to help [Nikola Jokic] Joker out, but if they can find a way to add Jimmy Butler, I think you're going to be seeing Jimmy and Joker raise another championship trophy if they don't have to play the Celtics."
The Nuggets were one of the two teams that spoiled Butler's dream of becoming an NBA champion. However, a potential partnership between Jimmy and Jokic could pay dividends for the franchise.
Moreover, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone is known for his rugged coaching style, and Butler should easily fit into the system.
However, Pierce still believes even if Butler joins forces with the Joker, they will be no match for a hypothetical 2025 NBA Finals matchup vs. the reigning champions, the Boston Celtics.
