NBA recreates its iconic Christmas jingle commercial after 11 years (Video)
Christmas Week is usually filled with excitement for NBA fans. Usually, the league saves its most anticipated matchups for the holidays.
NBA fans can expect the same for the 2024-25 season. However, another reason to be excited for the week is usually the creative commercials by the league.
Over the years, the NBA has released a plethora of memorable commercials, but 2013's Jingle Hoops advertisement is usually touted as the league's best-ever work.
Keeping that in mind, the league decided to bring back the iconic commercial, with a slight twist for this year. The Christmas tune remains the same, but instead of real players, a toy-like version of the players is featured in the ad.
The video begins with Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum and Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant chatting. As the clip cuts to a wider frame, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, and LeBron James can be seen attempting long-range shots.
But that's when there's a twist as Victor Wembanyama, Anthony Edwards, and Jalen Brunson take charge ending in a dominant dunk from JT. ABC's Mike Breen and ESPN's Malika Andrews also make brief cameos.
Apart from that Nikola Jokic, who was riding a sleigh, and Tyrese Maxey made the cut as well. All things considered, it was an excellent commercial that tried to recapture the magic of the league from a decade or so ago.
