Ohio lawmaker wants flag planting to be a felony
By Joe Lago
After a rivalry weekend marred by flag planting confrontations, calls were made to have the controversial celebration by visiting teams banned from college football.
An Ohio lawmaker has taken steps to make sure flag planting never happens at an Ohio State football game.
According to the Post Clinton News Herald, State Rep. Josh Williams introduced the O.H.I.O. Sportsmanship Act on Tuesday to "prohibit planting a flag pole and flag in the center of the Ohio Stadium football field on the day of a college football game."
House Bill 700 also calls for severe consequences. "Whoever violates this section is guilty of a felony of the fifth degree," the bill states.
A fight broke out at Ohio Stadium after Michigan's 13-10 victory over Ohio State on Nov. 30. Wolverines players attempted to plant the Michigan flag on the block "O" at the middle of the field. The ensuing fight led to police using pepper spray to quell the fracas.
The Big Ten ended up fining the rival schools $100,000 each.
Surely, the good people of the great state of Ohio have more important issues to be addressed by their elected officials. And here's one simple solution to flag planting: Don't lose to your rival at home!
Jason Stephens, Ohio's House Speaker, told the Post Clinton News Herald that Williams' bill has very little chance of being passed "this late in the game" because lawmakers are concluding their two-year General Assembly next week.
