Friday Roundup: Swing-off rules, Watt secures bag, NBA homecoming, and more
By Tyler Reed
No matter the week you have had, nothing is going to bring you down knowing that we are currently experiencing another Friday.
With it being Friday, that means that you are strapping in for another Pulitzer-worthy Friday Roundup by yours truly.
We've got plenty to discuss, and very little time to do it. What? You think I'm only here for your entertainment? I have a couch that needs someone to sit on it, too! Without further ado, let's get to cracking on the Roundup.
Epic Swing-Off
The 2025 MLB All-Star Game was tied after nine innings, and then the league gave fans something they never knew they needed.
A swing-off would decide the All-Star Game, which is the coolest thing to happen in sports since Jake Taylor dropped a beautiful bunt on the New York Yankees in a fictional baseball game.
The National League would take the crown after Philadelphia Phillies power bat Kyle Schwarber would go three-for-three in his round of the swing-off. MLB has to find a way to give us more swing-off action.
Give Me My Money
The Pittsburgh Steelers made a massive deal with edge rusher T.J. Watt. Watt is now the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league. Well, that is until the Dallas Cowboys shell out the dough for Micah Parsons.
All The Feels
Sometimes you need to go home, and that's exactly what Damian Lillard was thinking when it was announced he would be returning to the Portland Trail Blazers on a three-year deal.
Lillard will be unavailable next season after suffering an Achilles injury; however, it seems the Blazers legend wants to end his hall of fame career in the place that has been his professional home.
Big Dumper Winner
The home run leader entering the Home Run Derby would also hoist the trophy at the end of the event.
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal 'Big Dumper' Raleigh will forever be known as the 2025 home run king. Now, we all pray that he somehow keeps this pace and becomes the new single-season leader in dingers, because that would be unbelievable for someone not known for a power bat.
Gillis Takes On ESPYS
Shane Gillis hosted the 2025 ESPYS, and just as you expected, the haters made their voices heard during and after the show. If only people could handle a joke, then maybe the world would be a much better place. It wouldn't be, but it's still a nice thought.
Barstool Goes Prime Time
Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy revealed massive news that the company is entering a partnership with Fox Sports that will see Portnoy join the crew on Fox's college football pregame show, 'Big Noon Kickoff.'
With this news, I can only hope that Frank the Tank can get his own cooking show and that Colin Cowherd is his first guest.
Brrr
If a guy tells you he doesn't want to be Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, then he is lying. Burrow graced the cover of Sports Illustrated, looking like the coolest guy around. My cover would look a lot different.
There's a good chance I would have asked to be in a bathtub full of McDonald's Strawberry Pies.
Paying In Full
A new wrinkle to the Cowboys and Micah Parsons negotiations has been discovered after the Steelers paid T.J. Watt his worth.
Now, the Cowboys will more than likely have to pay Parsons more, and his comments during his visit with The Undertaker hint at the star linebacker getting a tad frustrated with Jerry Jones. Get your popcorn ready, this story is about to get good.
The Process
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid recently spoke with ESPN's Dotun Akintoye about his history of injury and the struggles of keeping relationships in the NBA.
In the story, Embiid revealed that former teammate James Harden doesn't speak to him anymore. The process was meant to be trusted. Instead, it feels like it's leading to heartbreak.
Trouble In Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Chargers may have unveiled two glorious alternate uniforms earlier this week, but the biggest news involving the team might be that running back Najee Harris is starting the year on the NFI list.
Harris was injured during a fireworks celebration on July 4th, an injury his agent called superficial. Given the recent news, Harris' injury may be more than superficial.
New Home For Beal
Los Angeles Lakers fans were sick after hearing the news that Bradley Beal would be signing with the Los Angeles Clippers.
Beal was a part of a deadly trio with the Phoenix Suns that never even won a postseason series. I guess that bodes well for Beal's future with the Clippers.
White House Fights
The UFC will be hosting a fight card on the lawn of the White House next year, and UFC CEO Dana White is already planning an epic night.
White said during his interview with Pat McAfee that the White House card will be like the Sphere Las Vegas card on steroids. Speaking of steroids, Jon Jones has already shown interest in fighting on the White House card.
Not A Happy Send Off
WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg had his final match a week ago. After the match, Goldberg was given some time to speak to the fans; however, NBC cut the speech short.
Since then, Goldberg has expressed his frustrations about the moment, and fans may have not heard the last about the situation.
One Shot
Shaquille O'Neal has heard enough slander on Angel Reese's name when it comes to Robert Griffin III. Shaq told RGIII that if he keeps up his talk on Reese, he will punch him in the face. I don't know about Robert, but that threat would be enough for me to never leave my house again.
Kicking It Old School
If you're looking for a movie to watch this weekend, then I have just the pick for anyone who wants to live in a '90s slasher.
'I Know What You Did Last Summer' is hitting theaters. This film looks to be a sequel to the hit series that became a cult classic of the horror genre. Oh, I won't be watching. Scary movies are not my thing because I'm a scaredy cat. However, this one has potential.
Lord, Help Me
Cinnabon and Reese's are partnering to create two new Cinnabon flavors and a Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup Chillatta. These creations are nightmares for my future diet that I keep putting off.
That's it for this jam-packed Roundup. What better way to get in the Friday mood than listening to 'This Is How We Do It' by Montell Hordan?
My hope is that you currently have your hands up in the air, and that you are waving them from here to there.
Enjoy your Friday!