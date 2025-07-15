MLB star Cal Raleigh received four crazy prizes after winning 2025 Home Run Derby
By Matt Reed
Cal Raleigh is dominating Major League Baseball this season, and Monday's epic performance at the 2025 MLB Home Run Derby only further solidified his incredible year heading into the All-Star Game.
The Seattle Mariners star catcher took home the Home Run Derby title after knocking off a field of seven other competitors, and while the $1 million cash prize that Raleigh received was surely nice it wasn't all that he managed to collect.
Raleigh was awarded the annual Home Run Derby trophy, as well as a custom chain and a WWE championship belt that came directly from wrestling superstar Cody Rhodes, who made an appearance at the MLB All-Star festivities.
This season, Raleigh has hammered 38 home runs at the All-Star break, and he's well on his way to shattering the single-season record by a catcher of 48. Salvador Perez set that record back in 2021 during his time with the Kansas City Royals.
