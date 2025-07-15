The Big Lead

MLB star Cal Raleigh received four crazy prizes after winning 2025 Home Run Derby

The Seattle Mariners star continued his phenomenal season with a Home Run Derby victory heading into the MLB All-Star Game.

By Matt Reed

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh holds the trophy after winning the 2025 Home Run Derby ahead of the MLB All-Star Game
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh holds the trophy after winning the 2025 Home Run Derby ahead of the MLB All-Star Game / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Cal Raleigh is dominating Major League Baseball this season, and Monday's epic performance at the 2025 MLB Home Run Derby only further solidified his incredible year heading into the All-Star Game.

The Seattle Mariners star catcher took home the Home Run Derby title after knocking off a field of seven other competitors, and while the $1 million cash prize that Raleigh received was surely nice it wasn't all that he managed to collect.

Raleigh was awarded the annual Home Run Derby trophy, as well as a custom chain and a WWE championship belt that came directly from wrestling superstar Cody Rhodes, who made an appearance at the MLB All-Star festivities.

This season, Raleigh has hammered 38 home runs at the All-Star break, and he's well on his way to shattering the single-season record by a catcher of 48. Salvador Perez set that record back in 2021 during his time with the Kansas City Royals.

