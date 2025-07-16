Los Angeles Chargers 'gold' uniforms get roasted by those around NFL
By Tyler Reed
If you happen to be a fan of uniforms, which let's be honest, we all are. Then you would know this week has been one of the best weeks for uniform news.
On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints, and Los Angeles Chargers all broke some kind of news regarding their uniforms for the 2025 season.
RELATED: Buccaneers unveil epic '76 Jersey that will be worn in home opener vs. Jets
The Buccaneers released an all-white '76 Jersey to honor the past. The Saints teased a new look that will go along with their all-white helmets, and the Chargers dropped two new alternate uniforms that broke the internet.
The Chargers dropped an all navy blue look and an all-gold look, that to me, looks absolutely amazing. However, some current and former players spoke up about the all-gold look.
Former Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman recalled, "Been there done this. Had me out there looking like big Bird!"
Whitworth is talking about the all-yellow color rush uniforms the Rams rocked a few years back. He's not wrong; these look like mustard.
So the new Chargers uniforms may not be everyone's cup of tea. But let's allow this to play out. Let's wait until we see them on the field for the first time before we judge them. Who knows, they could pop on that turf.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: MLB All-Star Game swing-off has fans ready to see more after electric debut
NBA: LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers future gets major new update
NFL: Eagles' Nick Sirianni rips Jalen Hurts critics after ESPN NFL poll
VIRAL: Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw roasts Cal Raleigh in hilarious mic'd up MLB All Star moment
WAGS: Livvy Dunne, Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea become MLB All Star besties