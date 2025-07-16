MLB All-Star Game swing-off has fans ready to see more after electric debut
By Tyler Reed
The 2025 MLB All-Star Game became an instant classic as the National and American League were tied up after nine innings.
In the past, this game could have potentially gone into extra innings; however, the league had a new idea that would not have players potentially playing in multiple extra innings, like they did in the now famous 2002 game.
Last night, fans were introduced to the swing-off. Three players were chosen from both teams. Each player got three swings, and the side with the most home runs would be the winner of the game.
In the end, the National League would reign supreme. Philadelphia Phillies power bat Kyle Schwarber went 3-for-3 to give the National League bragging rights.
The swing-off quickly spread on social media, with fans wanting to see something like it more often. Some are even wondering if the league could make it permanent.
It may not go over well at first, but swing-offs decided every game that goes into extra innings might be the boldest thing the league has ever done.
The All-Star Game is meant to be fun, and everything about this finish was fun. Still, if a game were to go at least 14 innings in the regular season, maybe we could get a chance to see something like this in the future.
