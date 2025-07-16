Dana White claims UFC event at White House will be 'Sphere on steroids'
By Tyler Reed
Next year, the UFC will be doing something that no other MMA company or sporting event has ever done before.
The company will be hosting an event from the White House, and UFC CEO Dana White is wanting to make this one of the biggest events in company history.
Earlier this week, White appeared on 'The Pat McAfee Show' to discuss the major event with McAfee and his crew. During the interview, White did not shy away from how big he wants this event to be.
White told McAfee that President Donald Trump is very interested in the event taking place, and the UFC will be going to Washington, D.C., soon to talk about the details of the potential event.
When discussing what a potential fight card would look like for the event, White said they will put on the best card they have ever done, mentioning that this event will be the Las Vegas Sphere event on steroids.
White even mentioned that if they can get Jon Jones and Conor McGregor on this card that they will.
Jones even shared this clip of White on the 'Fullsend Podcast' where the UFC CEO is talking about getting him and McGregor on the card. It appears the UFC may really have a potential super card on their hand next year on the lawn of the White House. An event that will be nothing short of a spectacle.
