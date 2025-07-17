Najee Harris' eye injury has Chargers fans starting to worry
By Tyler Reed
The Los Angeles Chargers have had a very strong offseason in hopes of being able to grab the stranglehold the Kansas City Chiefs have had on the AFC West.
One of the biggest moves the Chargers made was when the team signed former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris during free agency.
RELATED: Najee Harris suffers 'superficial' eye injury in 4th of July fireworks mishap
Harris has been a 1,000-yard rusher in all four seasons of his career, and the Chargers were hoping that streak would continue this season.
However, the new Chargers running back reportedly suffered a 'superficial' eye injury after a fireworks incident on July 4th.
When the news was first reported, it seemed Harris would be ready for the start of the season. However, Chargers general amangerJoe Hortiz believes Harris may miss some time.
According to Eric Smith of the official Chargers website, the Chargers' GM mentioned that Harris could start on the NFI list when training camp officially begins.
That is a lot different then saying he will be ready for the start of the season. While it doesn't feel like a major topic of concern just yet, if Harris finds himself on the NFI list for let's say the enitre preseason, then Chargers fans have a right to start freaking out.
Only a team like the Chargers could have this happen to them. Some teams are cursed, and the Chargers fit that category.
