Micah Parsons says Cowboys ownership is 'dragging out' contract negotiations
By Tyler Reed
To no surprise to anyone who follows the NFL, the Dallas Cowboys are once again in the midst of a contract negotiation with one of their superstars.
Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons continues to wait on his new deal with the Cowboys after being one of the top defensive stars in the league for the last few seasons.
Parsons is expected to be the leader of the Cowboys' defense, and now, he is waiting for that leader pay. Although things haven't seemed ugly between the two parties, as Parsons and the Cowboys feel they are in a good place to get a deal done. But in a recent conversation with The Undertaker, yes The Undertaker, Parsons may have left a little frustration slip.
With 'The Deadman' being a fan of the Cowboys, he had to know the details of what is going on with the potential new deal.
Parsons didn't show any disdain for ownership; however, he did say that it felt like they were dragging their feet to get this deal done.
Last offseason, Jerry Jones waited until the final moments to get a new deal done with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. Now, it looks like we are going to be going down the same path this summer with Parsons. Jones can afford Parsons. I guess the wait ends when Jones finally decides he wants to make headline news.
