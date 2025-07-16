Bradley Beal teams up with James Harden, Kawhi Leonard to form Clippers star trio
By Matt Reed
The Western Conference just got a lot more interesting after one of the league's better scoring threats agreed to move to the Los Angeles Clippers and potentially form a new 'Big Three' to challenge the NBA champions Oklahoma City Thunder.
RELATED: Lebron James' Los Angeles Lakers future gets massive update
According to ESPN insider Shams Charania, Bradley Beal will commit to play with the Clippers on a two-year contract that will team him up with stars Kawhi Leonard and James Harden following his time with the Phoenix Suns.
Beal spent the past two seasons in Phoenix playing alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, however, the Suns' experiment with their Big Three didn't work out and resulted in the team missing the playoffs in 2024.
A fresh start in Los Angeles could be good for Beal though, especially if he's surrounded with two other premier scorers that can take the pressure off of the former Washington Wizards superstar.
