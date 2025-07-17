Portland Trail Blazers reunite with former franchise All-Star Damian Lillard
By Matt Reed
The Portland Trail Blazers will be welcoming back one of their most influential players in franchise history after he was traded away from the team just two seasons ago.
Damian Lillard reportedly will return to Portland following his time with the Milwaukee Bucks, according to NBA insider Shams Charania. The three-year deal worth $42 million will reunite Lillard with the franchise that drafted him back in 2012.
After being traded to the Bucks in 2023, the nine-time NBA All-Star didn't quite have the success he had hoped for after teaming up with NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo, however, Lillard did receive a huge payday when the team surprisingly bought out his contract this offseason.
Lillard is now owed the remaining $113 million left on his Bucks contract, which the Eastern Conference team will be paying him simultaneously throughout his deal that brings him back to Portland.
