Shaq warns RG3 about Angel Reese comments: 'I'll punch you in your face'
By Josh Sanchez
Shaq has had enough of the controversial criticism WNBA superstar Angel Reese has been getting from former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III. Griffin has ruffled a lot of feathers for his comments about Reese having "hatred" for Caitlin Clark.
Those comments led to an intense feud with ESPN's Ryan Clark that turned deeply personal.
Recently, Griffin was back in the headlines after claiming that someone from Reese's "inner circle" called him to confirm Reese "hates" Clark -- something that was immediately shot down by Reese and her mother.
MORE: Ryan Clark rips Robert Griffin III for latest terrible take on Angel Reese
Griffin caught extra heat for the comment because he made it while sharing a graphic of Reese that highlighted a racist trope. Shaq, who signed Reese to Reebok and served as a mentor during her time at LSU, wasn't having it, and had a very stern warning for RG3.
"“Tweet another monkey post about my girl Angel Reese and I’m going to punch you in your f*cking face,” Shaq said during a conversation with Bailey Jackson. “Leave my Angel Reese alone. F*cking stop it. Last time."
Shaq isn't the first person to call out Griffin for his irresponsible commentary on Reese, but he's certainly the most forceful.
Since the latest backlash, Griffin hasn't commented on Reese or the WNBA, so it's safe to say he's laying low and hopes the smoke will just blow over.
