Goldberg responds to awkward farewell at WWE's 'Saturday Night's Main Event'
By Tyler Reed
This past Saturday, the last icon of a golden era in professional wrestling decided to hang up his boots.
Goldberg had his final match in the WWE in the main event of 'Saturday Night's Main Event' against current World Heavyweight Champion Gunther.
Just like most wrestlers in their final match, Goldberg would pass the torch to Gunther, losing the match. Shortly after the match, Goldberg would address the fans in attendance and those watching at home. However, the speech was cut short, either by NBC or the WWE.
Fans immediately voiced their displeasure on social media about the moment, and earlier this week, Goldberg voiced his frustrations during an interview with Ariel Helwani.
"Let's just say I'm pissed off at the way I went out. I put so much into it and I don't feel as though the effort was reciprocated to put a stamp on what I've accomplished. I think it could have been done a little bit differently. That's all. I'm happy with my performance. I'm happy with the setting, you know, but could it have been better? Absolutely. It can always be better," said Goldberg.
The former face of WCW went on to say the company would never do this to someone like John Cena or the Undertaker. Goldberg was visibly upset during the interview, and this will not be the last time he speaks on his final moment in the squared circle.
