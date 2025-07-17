Joe Burrow's latest Sports Illustrated cover screams 'coolest guy around'
By Tyler Reed
Even before becoming the number one overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had what the kids call "rizz."
Yes, the Bengals quarterback effortlessly looked like the coolest kid in school during his time with the LSU Tigers, then brought that same aura with him to Cincinnati.
RELATED: Joe Burrow goes viral after ugly baseball throw at Fanatics Fest
On Thursday, Sports Illustrated released their latest cover of the iconic magazine, and of course, it had Burrow looking like the coldest guy in the room.
Burrow's celebrity status has grown in each of his five seasons in the league, which is easy to do when you can lead the Bengals to a Super Bowl appearance.
However, things did not go according to plan in the past few seasons for Burrow. Two years ago, Burrow's season was cut short due to a wrist injury, and last season, the Bengals failed to make the postseason.
Burrow, along with Jared Goff and Kirk Cousins, are the stars of Netflix's second season of 'Quarterback.' Although, after one episode, it is easy to tell that the show wants to put all of its focus on Burrow.
Burrow has captivated a city and a league. If you looked up cool in the dictionary, the definition would just say Joe Burrow. However, no matter how cool he appears, Burrow only has winning on his mind this upcoming season.
