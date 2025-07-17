Steelers cave with massive $123 million extension for star pass rusher TJ Watt
By Matt Reed
The Pittsburgh Steelers have had an extremely eventful offseason so far, however, the team's fanbase will surely be excited about their latest transaction after locking down one of the franchise's top players for an additional three seasons.
According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the Steelers have agreed on a monster extension that will keep TJ Watt in Pittsburgh and make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history. Watt's deal will guarantee him over $108 million and potentially pay out $123 million over the next three seasons.
Last season, Watt finished the year with his sixth double-digit sack campaign in his career and given the Steelers' strength on defense in the Mike Tomlin era it only makes sense that Pittsburgh finally caved when it comes to the team's most important figure on that side of the football.
Watt is just one of several NFL pass rushers that's been battling contract negotiations this offseason, however, the Steelers star is luckier than others like Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson and Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons.
