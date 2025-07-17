Dave Portnoy announces Barstool Sports partnership with Fox Sports
By Tyler Reed
The rumors of Barstool Sports potentially joining Fox Sports for their college football pre-show 'Big Noon Kickoff' are no longer a rumor; it's reality.
On Thursday, Barstool Sports owner Dave Portnoy made it official with a video he shared on social media regarding his presence on the Fox kickoff show.
RELATED: Missouri HC Eli Drinkwitz tries comedy with 'Epstein files' joke at SEC Media Days
Portnoy announced he would be joining the show, as well as a "wide-ranging partnership" with Fox, and if his emergency press conference video is any indication, the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry will be the headline all season long.
Portnoy made his point clear: Michigan is the cream of the crop when it comes to Big 10 football, and no network covers the conference better than Fox.
The idea that Portnoy and former Buckeyes head coach Urban Meyer will be sharing a stage together this season has to be intriguing to fans of the Wolverines and Ohio State.
ESPN jumped into the Barstool Sports business a few moons ago. But after one episode of 'Barstool Van Talk' featuring Big Cat and PFT, the network felt that finding a younger audience was the wrong idea. That was until they grabbed Pat McAfee to cover every sport on the network.
It's been a long time coming, but internet sports talk is what networks are banking on to keep the networks afloat. Whether or not that works remains to be seen.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
ESPYS: Complete list of award winners from the 2025 ESPYS
MLB: MLB commissioner Rob Manfred recognizes low-spending teams hurting baseball
NBA: Victor Wembanyama’s newest injury update will excite NBA fans
NFL: NFL fans sound off on absurd ESPN top-10 wide receiver rankings
SPORTS MEDIA: Fox Sports pushing for college football content with Barstool's Dave Portnoy