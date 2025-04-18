Friday Roundup: Nico's decision, Corso calls it a day, Paige is number one, and more
By Tyler Reed
Friday is here, and for a moment, the world seems not as lame as it normally is. Once again, it was a week full of headlines.
What better way to catch up on everything from the week that was than with the all mighty Friday Roundup?
From a college football star's major transfer decision to a new star being coronated in the 2025 WNBA Draft, here is the Friday Roundup.
Nico The Bruin
Former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava had quite the week, which ended in finding a new home with the UCLA Bruins.
Iamaleava left Knoxville with plenty of drama surrounding his decision, with many reporting that it was due to a disagreement with NIL. The former Volunteers quarterback's family says it isn't about the money; however, no other story on our round planet seems to align with that.
Goodbye To A GOAT
The greatest college football analyst of all time is calling it a career after one more stop on ESPN's College GameDay set.
Lee Corso will say goodbye to the fans after making one more headgear pick on August 30th of this year. Corso's career in sports media has been one of the most iconic in all of the business.
What Does It Take To Be Number One?
It was no surprise to anyone who follows women's basketball that Paige Bueckers was the number one pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.
Bueckers will now call Dallas her new home as the Dallas Wings are bringing in the former UConn star to lead the team to new heights.
HVL Rocked The Orange Carpet
Another former women's college basketball star who has had quite the adventure since the end of the season is Hailey Van Lith.
Van Lith heard her name called during the draft, as the former TCU star was selected 11th overall by the Chicago Sky. However, her spot with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has Van Lith entering a new level of stardom.
WrestleMania Season
The WWE's biggest show of the year will take place this weekend with WrestleMania in Las Vegas, Nevada.
With it being the biggest week in professional wrestling, the superstars of the WWE have been putting in the work on the media rounds, with Rhea Ripley taking center stage at every turn.
For those of us who call ourselves wrestling fans, this weekend will be filled with couch sitting and snacks on snacks on snacks. It shall be glorious.
Gronk's Invite For Bill
Speaking of WrestleMania, Rob Gronkowski is throwing a massive party this weekend in Las Vegas to celebrate the festivities.
When speaking about the party recently, the former New England Patriots star said that his former head coach, Bill Belichick, and his lovely girlfriend will always be invited to a Gronk bash.
Jameis Is Comedy
Someone saying they hate Jameis Winston would be like saying they hate puppies. Winston is quickly becoming just as popular off the field as he is on.
Recently, the former Heisman Trophy winner posted a video of himself dancing with someone in a crab suit. If you know the history of crabs and Winston, then you know how legendary this moment is.
Restaurant Connoisseur
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are getting into the restaurant game. The Kansas City Chiefs' duo is opening a new steakhouse, '1587 Prime.'
The restaurant will be located in St. Louis, Missouri, and will feature many items that reference the duo's legendary career with the Chiefs. The only problem is that the brownie dessert may only have two layers instead of three.
Tragic Passing
A terribly sad situation unfolded this past week as 2025 NFL Draft prospect Kyren Lacy passed away after an apparent suicide.
The former LSU star would have more than likely heard his name called during next week's draft. Tragically, Lacy's life has been cut short.
Colorado Retirement
Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter will have their jersey numbers forever immortalized, as the program will be retiring both of their numbers.
Hunter, being a Heisman winner, makes sense; however, Sanders getting the nod reeks of something that doesn't add up here. But hey, I don't believe any number should ever be retired, so maybe. I'm not the person to have this conversation.
More Than A Game
The game of golf is coming off one of the biggest weekends after the Masters Tournament, and apparently, those who play the game take it pretty seriously.
A brawl on a course in Canada led to an all-out donnybrook between guys who probably still talk about how good they were on the ice 20 years ago. Starting a fight at the golf course may be the lamest thing anyone could possibly do.
Another Sad Goodbye
ESPN had another sad goodbye for someone on their team this week. NBA sideline reporter Cassidy Hubbarth wrapped up her time with the network's coverage of the game.
Hubbarth will join the Amazon Prime Video NBA team starting next season. If only we had another subscription to sign up for. I'd really like that.
The Best Crew
NBA fans will also be saying goodbye to NBA on TNT at the end of this season; however, the crew is still delivering some iconic moments.
Shaquille O'Neal was attempting to revive the Atlanta Hawks mascot with CPR, and Charles Barkley brought the house down with one more shot at O'Neal. This crew can never be separated.
Holiday Celebration
Many will be celebrating Easter this Sunday, and there may not be a better way to celebrate than waking up to some Easter Cinnamon Rolls.
I have no clue what is going on here, but I can tell you with certainty that 10-year-old me would have loved every minute of eating these before being forced to go to Bible class.
That's all we have for the Friday Roundup. In just a few hours, the weekend will be yours. So, do with that whatever you please.
There's plenty to be excited about this weekend, so if you happen to miss out on anything that goes down, no worries, I'll have your weekend wrap-up Monday morning.
Actually, I want to apologize. The word Monday should not be brought up again for at least 72 hours. I'll do better next time. For now, take in some music from The Cure, and have yourself a Friday.