Jameis Winston solidifies himself as funniest NFL quarterback with crab TikTok
By Matt Reed
Jameis Winston has moved on to the New York Giants during this NFL offseason, and what better place for an amazing personality like himself than The Big Apple?
Winston's NFL career might not be going exactly how he had envisioned when he was a top pick for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but he's proven that he's a more-than-capable quarterback that has the ability to not only impress at times on the field but also entertain fans off of it.
The former Florida State Seminoles QB dropped another amazing video on social media that has blown up on several platforms as Winston continues to be his most authentic self heading into the new season this fall.
Obviously Winston has a history of loving a certain crustacean, and it's shown in some of his video content recently with a dancing crab appearing on multiple occassions.
The veteran NFL QB famously was issued a citation during his college days for shoplifting $32 worth of crabs and crawfish from a grocery store, but since then he's made light of the incident and has taken his love of crabs to another level.
Although Winston might be in a battle with Russell Wilson for the Giants' starting quarterback job next season, it's pretty clear that New York already has the funniest signal caller in the league on their team (and it's not Wilson).
