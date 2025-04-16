Nico Iamaleava transfer bombshell drops with new home being 'reported' amid NIL drama
By Tyler Reed
What's the best part of the transfer portal? Well, for college football fans, it's the madness of all the players jumping ship to secure a larger NIL deal.
One of the biggest stories of the spring has been former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava's decision to leave the program.
There's been plenty of back and forth about the reasoning behind the former Volunteers' departure. However, it appears Iamaleava may have already found his new home.
According to Colin Cowherd, the former Tennessee star is taking his talents to UCLA to be the next quarterback of the Bruins.
Iamaleava was given the keys to the Volunteers' offense last season, where the former top-ten quarterback recruit helped the program to the College Football Playoff.
Cowherd reports that the Iamaleava family still claims that he is not leaving Tennessee due to NIL negotiations, but rather a disagreement about the Volunteers' offense.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel has been tight-lipped on the situation, but did mention that no player was or will ever be bigger than the Tennessee football program.
Let's quit the nonsense. Nobody quits in the spring as a starting quarterback over how an offense is being run, after a successful first season as the full-time starter. This drama is about NIL, and that's okay. However, it backfired for the quarterback.
