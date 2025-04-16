Chiefs' dynamic duo join forces with future opening of '1587 Prime' steakhouse
By Tyler Reed
The Kansas City Chiefs' quest for a third straight Super Bowl victory came up painfully short when the team was taken to the woodshed this past February by the Philadelphia Eagles.
The bid at creating a larger legacy may have failed; however, the team should be proud of everything they have accomplished, even in defeat.
Two big reasons behind the success of the Chiefs have been quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce.
The Mahomes-Kelce connection has become a legacy all on its own. It is hard to imagine one without the other.
So, what are two amazing athletes who have done it all supposed to do with their downtime? Open a restaurant, of course.
According to a recent news release, Mahomes and Kelce are partners in a brand-new steakhouse, '1587 Prime', that is set to open in downtown St. Louis, Missouri, this summer.
The restaurant will seat 238 patrons and will have plenty of references to the Chiefs throughout the two levels of the building.
Now, it is time for all of us to predict what will be on the menu. Could we see something like "Andy's Fried Green Beans" as an appetizer? Or, maybe, "Roast Burrow", that one will really get the Cincinnati Bengals fans talking. You know they went to the Super Bowl in 2022, right?