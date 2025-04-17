Lee Corso retiring, final College GameDay appearance date announced
By Josh Sanchez
In a matter of months, college football fans will kick off a new season, but say goodbye to an era. Longtime ESPN College GameDay host Lee Corso will be retiring.
ESPN announced the news on Thursday, April 17.
Corso's retirement comes after 38 years and some of the most memorable pregame moments the game has ever seen. His final show will be during Week 1 of the 2025 season.
MORE: Another week, another student drills a kick on College GameDay for life-changing cash
“My family and I will be forever indebted for the opportunity to be part of ESPN and College GameDay for nearly 40 years,” Corso said in a press release. “I have a treasure of many friends, fond memories and some unusual experiences to take with me into retirement.”
Corso became a college football icon not only for his time as a coach, but for his epic headgear picks each and every weekend to get college football Saturdays underway.
MORE: Tony Hinchcliffe brutally roasts College meDay kicker with Pat McAfee
Lee Corso, who will turn 90 in August, has been a staple of the pregame show since it debuted on the Worldwide Leader in Sports in 1987.
Thanks for the memories, Coach Corso, you will greatly be missed and College GameDay may just never be the same. We'll have to who, if anyone, takes over and carries on the traditional of the headgear pick.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL DRAFT: NFL Mock Draft Consensus 18.0: Forecasts for the first three rounds
CFB: Nico Iamaleava transfer bombshell drops with new home being 'reported' amid NIL drama
NBA: LeBron James' Ken doll smashes sales records, sells out after launch
NFL: Washington Commanders reportedly nearing $3B deal to bring team back to DC
SPORTS MEDIA: Cassidy Hubbarth gets emotional after tribute during her final ESPN NBA game