Rhea Ripley breaks internet with bikini selfie to kick off WrestleMania week
By Tyler Reed
WrestleMania week is the week that every performer and fan of the professional wrestling world looks forward to every year.
The show has long been known as "The greatest spectacle in sports", and normally delivers on that promise.
This year, WrestleMania 41 takes place in Las Vegas, Nevada, in Allegiant Stadium, and will be the final time John Cena wrestles on the big stage.
RELATED: Kevin Owens shares heartbreaking health update on 'SmackDown'
There's a lot of excitement surrounding this year's show, and one reason behind that is the triple threat match for the Women's World Championship that involves Iyo Sky, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley.
All three competitors are big stars in the company; however, Ripley has seen an explosion of popularity over the last few years.
After a massive storyline with Liv Morgan, Ripley's star power took off to new heights, and now the Australian superstar is ready to have another moment at WrestleMania.
Recently, Ripley broke the internet with a bikini selfie that helped kick off the WrestleMania excitement heading into the week.
Ripley's match at the big event is expected to be during the Sunday slate of matches, as WrestleMania has now become a two-night extravaganza.
The action begins on Saturday, on Peacock, with the show starting at 7 p.m. ET, and will have the same start time on Sunday night. This weekend will be a glorious weekend of watching wrestling and ordering DoorDash. Isn't life great?
