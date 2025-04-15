The Big Lead

Paige Bueckers, little brother Drew share heartwarming moment at WNBA Draft

The number one overall pick of the 2025 WNBA Draft shares an adorable moment with her brother after being selected.

By Tyler Reed

Paige Bueckers poses with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected with the number one overall pick to the Dallas Wings in the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards.
Paige Bueckers poses with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected with the number one overall pick to the Dallas Wings in the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The worst-kept secret in sports was that the Dallas Wings were going to select Paige Bueckers with the first pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

Bueckers is fresh off of a dominating run in the Women's NCAA Tournament, as her UConn Huskies brought home the program's 12th national championship.

RELATED: Georgia Amoore rocks custom design created by Russell Westbrook for WNBA Draft

On Monday night, Bueckers lived out her dream of hearing her name be called first in the WNBA Draft, and she wanted to share the big moment with her family.

Shortly after being selected, Bueckers shared a touching moment with her brother, as the pair rocked Wings hats in a video shared by espnW's official TikTok account.

Bueckers is having an incredible year. Not only is she a college champion and the top pick of the WNBA, but she also earned a contract with the Unrivaled basketball league.

The Unrivaled league is a three-on-three league for women, and the three-year contract signed by Bueckers will apparently be worth more than her first WNBA contract.

Paige Buecker
Paige Bueckers is interviewed by ESPN after being selected with the number one overall pick to the Dallas Wings in the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

It's no surprise that Bueckers is such a popular commodity in the women's basketball world. The former Huskies star was on track to be a WNBA star far before the season; however, a major injury set her back a year during her college career.

Now, Bueckers is reaping the benefits of all her hard work.

