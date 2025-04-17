Golfers start massive brawl on golf course in wild viral video
By Matt Reed
While The Masters just saw one of its highest-performing Sunday broadcasts in recent memory with Rory McIlroy's dramatic playoff victory, golf continues to make headlines, but not necessarily for the best reasons.
Golf is normally a sport that wants its players to be buttoned-up and professional, however, two Canadian golfers are making headlines because of their on-course drama that reached a suprrising boiling point.
A group of players were taking on the course at Two Eagles Golf Course near Vancouver, Canada when a fight broke out between two men that were having a heated argument beforehand. That led to punches being thrown and the rest of their group left stunned at what transpired.
