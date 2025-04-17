The Big Lead

Golfers start massive brawl on golf course in wild viral video

Golf is normally a sport that prides itself on etiquette but apparently these golfers didn't get the memo.

By Matt Reed

Fairfield senior Brayden Miller tees off on the 7th hole of a nine-hole boys golf match with Northridge and Bethany Christian Monday, April 14, 2025, at Meadow Valley Golf Course in Middlebury.
Fairfield senior Brayden Miller tees off on the 7th hole of a nine-hole boys golf match with Northridge and Bethany Christian Monday, April 14, 2025, at Meadow Valley Golf Course in Middlebury. / Austin Hough / South Bend Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

While The Masters just saw one of its highest-performing Sunday broadcasts in recent memory with Rory McIlroy's dramatic playoff victory, golf continues to make headlines, but not necessarily for the best reasons.

RELATED: An Augusta member has the most unbelievable job at the Masters every year

Golf is normally a sport that wants its players to be buttoned-up and professional, however, two Canadian golfers are making headlines because of their on-course drama that reached a suprrising boiling point.

A group of players were taking on the course at Two Eagles Golf Course near Vancouver, Canada when a fight broke out between two men that were having a heated argument beforehand. That led to punches being thrown and the rest of their group left stunned at what transpired.

MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL DRAFT: NFL Mock Draft Consensus 18.0: Forecasts for the first three rounds
CFB: Nico Iamaleava transfer bombshell drops with new home being 'reported' amid NIL drama
NBA: LeBron James' Ken doll smashes sales records, sells out after launch
NFL: Washington Commanders reportedly nearing $3B deal to bring team back to DC
SPORTS MEDIA: Cassidy Hubbarth gets emotional after tribute during her final ESPN NBA game

Home/Golf