Hailey Van Lith turns heads at WNBA Draft with 'Orange Carpet' minidress

TCU women's basketball star Hailey Van Lith stole the show on the "Orange Carpet" at the 2025 WNBA Draft with her head-turning black dress.

By Josh Sanchez

Hailey Van Lith on the orange carpet before the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards.
Hailey Van Lith on the orange carpet before the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The new crop of talent in the WNBA is set to enter the league on Monday night with the draft going down in New York City.

Prior to the draft, some of the top stars in women's college basketball walked the "Orange Carpet" to show off their stunning formal looks.

For TCU women's basketball star Hailey Van Lith, it was an all-black ensemble that stole the show.

Van Lith's draft night fit went viral on social media as soon as she walked past the cameras.

The only question now is where Van Lith will begin her WNBA career, with ESPN projecting the standout guard to land with former LSU teammate Angel Reese on the Chicago Sky.

During her final year at TCU, the senior averaged 17.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game.

TCU guard Hailey Van Lith speaks to the media during a press conference ahead of the Regional Finals of the NCAA Women's Tour
TCU guard Hailey Van Lith speaks to the media during a press conference ahead of the Regional Finals of the NCAA Women's Tournament. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 WNBA Draft is set to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, with Ryan Ruocco hosting the broadcast. Ruocco will be joined by WNBA legend Rebecca Lobo, top commentator Andraya Carter, and reporter Holly Rowe.

