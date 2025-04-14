Hailey Van Lith turns heads at WNBA Draft with 'Orange Carpet' minidress
By Josh Sanchez
The new crop of talent in the WNBA is set to enter the league on Monday night with the draft going down in New York City.
Prior to the draft, some of the top stars in women's college basketball walked the "Orange Carpet" to show off their stunning formal looks.
For TCU women's basketball star Hailey Van Lith, it was an all-black ensemble that stole the show.
MORE: TCU star Hailey Van Lith goes viral for Empire State Building stare before WNBA Draft
Van Lith's draft night fit went viral on social media as soon as she walked past the cameras.
The only question now is where Van Lith will begin her WNBA career, with ESPN projecting the standout guard to land with former LSU teammate Angel Reese on the Chicago Sky.
MORE: Hailey Van Lith's dad Corey shares emotional voicemail before WNBA Draft
During her final year at TCU, the senior averaged 17.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game.
The 2025 WNBA Draft is set to kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, with Ryan Ruocco hosting the broadcast. Ruocco will be joined by WNBA legend Rebecca Lobo, top commentator Andraya Carter, and reporter Holly Rowe.
