Colorado Buffaloes immortalize football legends Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders
By Matt Reed
Colorado football won't be the same next season for head coach Deion Sanders as he loses two of his most important players, but the school won't be forgetting their superstar duo as they prepare to honor Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter.
Hunter and Sanders will embark on the next chapter of their careers soon when they enter the NFL Draft next week, but the Buffaloes have made the stars "officially untouchable" according to their social media post as both players will have their jerseys retired this weekend.
With Hunter and Sanders leading the way last season, the Buffaloes went 9-3 before losing in their bowl game to finish off their collegiate careers. However, the impact that they left on the program will be lasting after putting Colorado football on the map in a competitive Big 12 conference.
Hunter is predicted to be a top 5 pick in the NFL Draft, while Sanders could potentially go inside the top 10 or fall later in the first round. Regardless though, Colorado will be giving both players a proper send off after thier amazing contributions to the Buffaloes.
