Cassidy Hubbarth gets emotional after tribute during her final ESPN NBA game
By Josh Sanchez
Wednesday night's NBA Play-In game between the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls wasn't competitive on the court, but it provided a great moment for viewers as ESPN sideline reporter Cassidy Hubbarth was on her final broadcast with the network.
As the game was winding down, ESPN announcers Mike Breen, Doris Burke, and Richard Jefferson took the time to acknowledge Hubbarth and everything she has meant to the broadcasting team.
It was an emotional send-off for Hubbarth, who will be joining Amazon's NBA coverage beginning in the 2025-26 season.
"Cassidy has been such a dedicated professional, a wonderful teammate and most importantly, as kind and caring a friend as you can possibly have," Breen said, per AwfulAnnouncing.com.
"She has been a huge piece of our NBA coverage. We’re gonna miss her like crazy. But she is gonna be a slam dunk for their first-year coverage next year. And it has been an absolute honor to work with you."
During the nearly two-minute tribute, former NBA star Richard Jefferson thanked Hubbarth for helping him transition into broadcasting and supporting him every step of the way.
"I know her as Mama Cass,” Jefferson said. "Since I came into this industry, since I came into this, she has guided me. She has given me so much advice. She has supported me. And with the games when I wasn’t doing them, she was calling me and saying, 'Hey, you had a great open.’ Or 'Good job.'"
"Just an ultimate, ultimate teammate. And I would not be sitting here next to you two without the work that Cass has invested in me, supported me. I just, I appreciate her so much and I think she’s gonna do outstanding where she’s at next.”
Before signing off for the final time on ESPN, an emotional Hubbarth thanked everyone for her time with the Worldwide Leader.
“You guys, I still have a postgame interview,” Hubbarth said. “You can’t make me cry right now. We gotta keep the makeup intact. I love you guys. ESPN has allowed me to grow and has nurtured my career in so many beautiful ways. And I cannot express how grateful I am."
There is no doubt that Amazon will be kicking off its NBA coverage with one of the best in the game.
