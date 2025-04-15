NFL Draft Prospect Kyren Lacy Dead at 24 in Tragic Turn of Events
In an unimaginable tragedy, former LSU wide receiver and NFL draft prospect Kyren Lacy has passed away at just 24 years old. Reports indicate that Lacy died by suicide over the weekend, just days before a scheduled court appearance related to a fatal car crash in which he was charged with negligent homicide, hit-and-run, and reckless driving.
Lacy had shown tremendous promise on the field, finishing the 2023 college season with 58 receptions for 866 yards and nine touchdowns in 12 games. Once considered one of the top wide receiver prospects heading into the NFL Draft, Lacy’s sudden death has shocked the football world.
Back in February, Lacy had urged fans to "trust the process" and remained active on social media. But the charges stemming from a fatal accident had cast a shadow over his once-bright future. Despite speculation, many are urging people not to jump to conclusions about the reasons behind his death, as the full truth remains unknown.
Lacy’s father broke his silence, using his platform to raise awareness about mental health, especially among young men. “Don’t be cool with ‘I’m all right’ or ‘I’m good,’” he wrote. “Mental health is real, and for the most part, invisible.”
Kyren Lacy’s passing is a heartbreaking reminder of the mental battles so many face in silence. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, teammates, and all those impacted by this devastating loss. May he rest in peace.
Related: Watch TBL Podcast Here !