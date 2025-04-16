Patriots great: Bill Belichick, 'lovely' Jordon Hudson invited to WrestleMania event
By Tyler Reed
Unless you've been living under a rock, you know that former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has found himself in the news lately.
Sure, the six-time Super Bowl-winning coach accepting a college head coaching position with the North Carolina Tar Heels is a big deal. However, there's little more to the Belichick story these days.
Belichick's love life has taken center stage. The 73-year-old college coach has found new love with his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.
Belichick and Hudson have made headlines with beach workouts and the "drama" surrounding what Hudson's day job actually is.
However, you know who cares nothing about any of that? Patriots legendary tight end, Rob Gronkowski.
In an interview with TMZ Sports discussing the Gronk Beach Party, which will take place this weekend during the WrestleMania festivities, Gronkowski praised his former head coach and mentioned Belichick and his lovely girl would always be welcomed to one of his parties.
In the interview, Gronkowski mentioned that while Belichick has a permanent invite to any party he ever throws, his former head coach might be a little busy with the spring work the Tar Heels football program is putting in.
The legendary tight end is no stranger to the WWE world as he has appeared at two WrestleManias, winning the 24/7 Championship back in 2020 in what is now known as the strangest WrestleMania due to COVID-19.
