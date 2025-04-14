WWE WrestleMania 41 lineup: Full list of matches for Saturday & Sunday
By Tyler Reed
The biggest event in all of professional wrestling takes place this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada, where WWE will be delivering WrestleMania 41.
WrestleMania is one of the greatest sports spectacles of the year as the WWE pulls out all the stops for the big event.
The show has gotten so big that it has become a two-night event, and WrestleMania 41 will be live on Saturday and Sunday from Allegiant Stadium.
RELATED: Kevin Owens shares heartbreaking health update on 'SmackDown'
One thing on every fan's mind is the match lineups for both nights. It was announced on WWE television that CM Punk's match against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins would be a main event. However, Cody Rhodes and John Cena seem to have the most momentum heading into the event.
Recently, the lineup for both nights was revealed.
WrestleMania 41 Saturday Lineup:
Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk (w/ Paul Heyman
World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso
WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
WWE United States Championship: LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu
WWE Tag Team Titles: War Raiders (c) vs. The New Day
Naomi vs. Jade Cargill
Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano
WrestleMania 41 Sunday Lineup:
Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena
Women’s World Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley
WWE Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta vs. Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio
Women’s Tag Team Championship: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria
Sin City Street Fight: Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest
AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul
One match missing from the lineup is Randy Orton's bout that has yet to be announced since his opponent, Kevin Owens, was forced off the card due to injury. Fans should know who Orton's opponent is before the start of the big weekend.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Masters mayhem, Paddy's big moment, NIL circus, and more
NBA: Will LeBron James be exposed in NBA playoffs?
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers suffer worst home shutout loss in franchise history
NFL: Chicago Bears offseason addition sees franchise as place to win Super Bowl
SPORTS MEDIA: Bryson DeChambeau bothered by Rory McIlroy's behavior during Masters win