WWE WrestleMania 41 lineup: Full list of matches for Saturday & Sunday

The biggest weekend on the WWE calendar takes place this coming weekend. Fans are now getting a peek at the full list of matches for WrestleMania 41.

By Tyler Reed

Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso during Wrestlemania XL Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field.
Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso during Wrestlemania XL Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
The biggest event in all of professional wrestling takes place this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada, where WWE will be delivering WrestleMania 41.

WrestleMania is one of the greatest sports spectacles of the year as the WWE pulls out all the stops for the big event.

The show has gotten so big that it has become a two-night event, and WrestleMania 41 will be live on Saturday and Sunday from Allegiant Stadium.

One thing on every fan's mind is the match lineups for both nights. It was announced on WWE television that CM Punk's match against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins would be a main event. However, Cody Rhodes and John Cena seem to have the most momentum heading into the event.

Recently, the lineup for both nights was revealed.

WrestleMania 41 Saturday Lineup:

Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk (w/ Paul Heyman

World Heavyweight Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

WWE Women’s Championship: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

WWE United States Championship: LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu

WWE Tag Team Titles: War Raiders (c) vs. The New Day

Naomi vs. Jade Cargill

Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano

John Cena
John Cena lifts Jey Iso and Logan Paul on his shoulders Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, during the WWE Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

WrestleMania 41 Sunday Lineup:

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

Women’s World Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Penta vs. Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio

Women’s Tag Team Championship: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Bayley and Lyra Valkyria

Sin City Street Fight: Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest

AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

Randy Orton
WWE wrestler Randy Orton yells out into the a cheering crowd as he makes an appearance for a 20-year celebration as a wrestler during WWE \"Raw\" in Knoxville, Tenn. on Monday, April 25, 2022. Orton got the crowd cheering when he mentions that he was born in Knoxville. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

One match missing from the lineup is Randy Orton's bout that has yet to be announced since his opponent, Kevin Owens, was forced off the card due to injury. Fans should know who Orton's opponent is before the start of the big weekend.

