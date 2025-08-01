Friday Roundup: Football is back, MLB trade deadline, Madden ratings, and more
By Tyler Reed
If you're living for the weekend, then you are in luck. We have made it to another Friday, which means it's time for another dose of your favorite sarcastic sports blogger.
Welcome to the Friday Roundup! We've got plenty to catch up on, including football being kind of back, the San Diego Padres blowing up the trade deadline, and Madden ratings that cause the folks to go bananas.
RELATED: 17 Celebrities Hooked on Golf Includes Surprising Names
Let's dive in.
All The Way Back
Luckily, these games don't count, because my Detroit Lions were taken to the woodshed against the Los Angeles Chargers in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday night.
Still, football was on our television screens, and that is a blessing no matter what way you look at it. Even if we did turn the game off at halftime for a Harry Potter marathon.
Deadline Moves
The MLB trade deadline has come and gone, and we have winners and losers, of course. The biggest winners are arguably the San Diego Padres and the Houston Astros. Meanwhile, teams like the Cincinnati Reds are still looking for bargains at the Dollar Tree.
I Want To Be A 99
The Madden NFL 26 ratings have been released, and we've had debates all over the internet about who should be what rating.
What's the biggest standout from the ratings? Patrick Mahomes isn't a 99. I mean, what are we doing here?
Demanding Trade
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin has requested a trade from the franchise, sparking big waves throughout the NFL.
Is this just a tactic to get a new deal? Sure. But we need the headlines still. The regular season doesn't start until September. Give us the drama!
Sharpe Responds
ESPN cut ties with Shannon Sharpe this week, and the hall of fame tight end responded to the news on his show "Nightcap."
Sharpe revealed that he was okay with the move, but wished the network had waited until after his brother, Sterling Sharpe, went into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this weekend.
New Basketball League
Reports are coming out that LeBron James is spearheading the idea of a new international basketball league with Maverick Carter and Nikola Jokic's agent.
I guess now is my chance.
Baseball Drama
Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper made unwanted headlines after it leaked that he confronted MLB commissioner Rob Manfred during a recent meeting.
It's probably not in your best interest to cuss out your boss, which is why Stephen A. Smith believes Harper should be suspended. For once, I agree with Smith.
No More Power Slap?
Dr. Mike Varshavski was a recent guest on "The Ariel Helwani Show", where the discussion of Power Slap became a major topic.
Dr. Varshavski believes the sport needs to be banned and that it only combines the worst things about combat sports. Who would've thought that slapping someone in the face as hard as you can could be dangerous? We're all done with the power of the slap, right?
Friday Night Lights
High school football will soon begin around the country, but nobody is doing it like Buford High School in Georgia.
The school unveiled a new $62 million football stadium that probably has every science teacher at the school ready to throw a microscope through a window. Sports are this nation's backbone.
Nerds Doing Nerd Things
Three-time Super Bowl champion Mark Schlereth isn't a big fan of the new age analytics used in the NFL, and he let us know by calling those who stand by them "morons."
I'm all for the gut feeling, and don't hurt me when I say this, Stink, but I believe there's room in the league for both analytics and playing experience.
Starstruck
The Los Angeles Rams got some surprise visitors at camp this week when Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin showed up.
Rams stars Jared Verse and Byron Young were starstruck from the moment they saw the pair, leading to a wholesome moment.
More Podcasts
Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham and Bravo star West Wilson have started a podcast with Volume.
Is it going to be something I ever listen to? Absolutely not. But there has to be an audience for the blending of sports and reality television. I get my fix from that while watching WWE.
Great, Politics
For some reason, the world is still shocked when they see Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker find himself in the middle of politics.
He's never hidden who he is or what he stands for, but the internet continues its outrage once again. I just want to watch ball, man.
No Physical Fitness For Me
Just when I thought I could start a new month on the right foot health-wise, Reese's and Oreo drop a new treat that has me throwing away the broccoli and grilled chicken.
No, this isn't A.I., we are getting a new Oreo Reese's cookie and Reese's Oreo Cups. The little pouch that I call my belly is absolutely screaming every time I see a photo of these new treats. According to Snackbetch, the items will be sold nationwide starting in September.
Happy
If you didn't like "Happy Gilmore 2", then you're definitely going to hate the trilogy. I say trilogy because the film had 46.7 million viewers in three days, making it the biggest U.S. opening for a film on the streaming service. Now I wonder who they will kill off in the third one. Uncle John Daly?
That is your Friday Roundup. We've had a busy week, and the busy season is starting to pick up. Soon, we will be lighting our apple pumpkin candles while eating Halloween candy with the soothing words of Cris Collinsworth drifting us off to another world.
However, for those summer lovers, I have a gift with our send-off song today. We're taking it back with Will Smith's "Summertime." Enjoy it, cause soon all of us spooky season folk will have our moment. Enjoy your weekend.