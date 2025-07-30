NFL fans left stunned by Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders' Madden 26 rating
By Matt Reed
EA Sports' Madden 26 has NFL fans hyped to play the new game ahead of the 2025 season, however, after some of the rookie ratings dropped on Wednesday it left one fanbase in particular quite frustrated.
The Cleveland Browns are hoping that one of their two rookie draft picks will pan out at the quarterback position after selecting Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders back in April, but the former Colorado star continues to get a lot more attention during training camp.
To many people's surprise, Sanders is the fourth-ranked rookie quarterback in this year's Madden ratings with a 67, which falls below Tennessee Titans QB Cam Ward, New York Giants QB Jaxson Dart and New Orleans Saints QB Tyler Shough.
While it's unclear if Sanders will even get a shot to play this season for the Browns, his abilities on the college football field show that he might be a bit underrated compared to where Madden has him rated.
