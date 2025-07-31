The Big Lead

Commanders star WR Terry McLaurin demands trade ahead of 2025 NFL season

The Washington Commanders wideout continues to show his frustration with the franchise after demanding a new contract before the NFL season.

By Matt Reed

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin evades Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun during the NFC playoffs
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin evades Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun during the NFC playoffs / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders' receiving corps could look drastically different this NFL season if they end up losing of their biggest wideout threats after struggling to come to terms with the team on a new contract.

Veteran receiver Terry McLaurin has been going through an extended delay with the Commanders on contract terms in recent months, and now the All-Pro has reportedly demanded a trade, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and other sources.

McLaurin reportedly is looking to get paid over $30 million per season, which would put him in line with some of the best receivers in the league like A.J. Brown, DK Metcalf and others. At this stage, the Commanders have no desire to trade McLaurin, per Schefter.

Recently, the Denver Broncos paid Courtland Sutton over $20 million per year on his contract extension, which lines up a bit more with what McLaurin could be valued at considering both players are 29 years old.

