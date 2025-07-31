Commanders star WR Terry McLaurin demands trade ahead of 2025 NFL season
By Matt Reed
The Washington Commanders' receiving corps could look drastically different this NFL season if they end up losing of their biggest wideout threats after struggling to come to terms with the team on a new contract.
RELATED: Cleveland Browns owner hints Arch Manning won't enter 2026 NFL Draft
Veteran receiver Terry McLaurin has been going through an extended delay with the Commanders on contract terms in recent months, and now the All-Pro has reportedly demanded a trade, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and other sources.
McLaurin reportedly is looking to get paid over $30 million per season, which would put him in line with some of the best receivers in the league like A.J. Brown, DK Metcalf and others. At this stage, the Commanders have no desire to trade McLaurin, per Schefter.
Recently, the Denver Broncos paid Courtland Sutton over $20 million per year on his contract extension, which lines up a bit more with what McLaurin could be valued at considering both players are 29 years old.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN cuts ties with Shannon Sharpe after lawsuit settlement
NBA: Gilbert Arenas arrested for illegal gambling, connected to Israeli organized crime leader
NFL: Steelers fans erupt in ‘F Myles Garrett’ chants during T.J. Watt appearance on The Pat McAfee Show
CFB: Colorado football coach Deion Sanders reveals new partnership after cancer diagnosis
VIRAL: Georgia high school unveils jaw-dropping $62 million football stadium