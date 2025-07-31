Shannon Sharpe responds after ESPN cuts ties with hall of fame tight end
By Tyler Reed
On Wednesday, ESPN announced some shocking news that the network would be parting ways with Shannon Sharpe.
The hall of fame tight end just joined the network earlier this year, but took some time off and eventually settled in a sexual assault lawsuit.
Shortly after the news was announced that the network would be cutting ties with the former Denver Broncos star, Sharpe would respond to the decision.
During an episode of "Nightcap", Sharpe revealed he knew about the news earlier this week, but wanted the news to wait until after his brother, Sterling Sharpe, would be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this coming weekend.
Obviously, as we know now, that was not in the cards. Sharpe said that he apologized to his brother for this happening during this week, but that Sterling told him there was no need to apologize.
Sharpe would later go on to say that he enjoyed his time at ESPN because it gave his audience an opportunity to grow.
The hall of famer really became a sports media icon when he was paired with Skip Bayless on Fox Sports' "Undisputed."
The pair would become a viral sensation, trending every day during their over-the-top arguments that would make one lose brain cells by watching them. But just like a trainwreck, you can't look away.
