LeBron James looking to lead charge in new international basketball league
By Tyler Reed
It's been kind of lonely without basketball season being around anymore. It's been over a month since the Oklahoma City Thunder claimed the NBA crown over the Indiana Pacers in seven games.
Although the league has done a great job carving out a space in the summer with the NBA Draft and the Summer League; however, nothing can beat the real thing like seeing an actual game being played.
RELATED: 76ers GM Daryl Morey shades LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers for NBA 'bubble' title
But what if there was a way we could get more hoops in our lives? According to Front Office Sports, that dream could soon become a reality.
Ben Horney, Daniel Roberts, and Alex Schiffer of "FOS" are reporting that LeBron James, Maverick Carter, and Nikola Jokic's agent met to discuss plans on creating a new international basketball league.
RELATED: Stephen A. Smith isn't sold on Luka Doncic's drastic physique change this offseason
According to the reports, the league will have six men's and six women's teams, in a touring format. For those dreaming of NBA players joining the league, we're going to stop you right there. This league is a full-time responsibility, and NBA players wouldn't be allowed to participate.
The report also states that players will get equity in the league. I don't know the level of talent they are looking for in this league, but a decade ago, I had Steph Curry range. By range, I mean I could shoot it from where he does. Didn't always go in.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN cuts ties with Shannon Sharpe after lawsuit settlement
NBA: Gilbert Arenas arrested for illegal gambling, connected to Israeli organized crime leader
NFL: Steelers fans erupt in ‘F Myles Garrett’ chants during T.J. Watt appearance on The Pat McAfee Show
CFB: Colorado football coach Deion Sanders reveals new partnership after cancer diagnosis
VIRAL: Georgia high school unveils jaw-dropping $62 million football stadium