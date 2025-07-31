The Big Lead

LeBron James looking to lead charge in new international basketball league

Reports are coming in that LeBron James, along with others, are looking to create a new international basketball league.

Serbia power forward Nikola Jokic and United States guard Lebron James jump for a rebound.
Serbia power forward Nikola Jokic and United States guard Lebron James jump for a rebound. / John David Mercer-Imagn Images
It's been kind of lonely without basketball season being around anymore. It's been over a month since the Oklahoma City Thunder claimed the NBA crown over the Indiana Pacers in seven games.

Although the league has done a great job carving out a space in the summer with the NBA Draft and the Summer League; however, nothing can beat the real thing like seeing an actual game being played.

But what if there was a way we could get more hoops in our lives? According to Front Office Sports, that dream could soon become a reality.

Ben Horney, Daniel Roberts, and Alex Schiffer of "FOS" are reporting that LeBron James, Maverick Carter, and Nikola Jokic's agent met to discuss plans on creating a new international basketball league.

According to the reports, the league will have six men's and six women's teams, in a touring format. For those dreaming of NBA players joining the league, we're going to stop you right there. This league is a full-time responsibility, and NBA players wouldn't be allowed to participate.

The report also states that players will get equity in the league. I don't know the level of talent they are looking for in this league, but a decade ago, I had Steph Curry range. By range, I mean I could shoot it from where he does. Didn't always go in.

