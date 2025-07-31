Stephen A. Smith calls for Bryce Harper's suspension after lashing out at Rob Manfred
By Tyler Reed
Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper made headlines for all the wrong reasons after a story was reported that Harper confronted MLB commissioner Rob Manfred in a recent meeting.
ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that it was more than a confrontation. Harper apparently went nose to nose with Manfred and had a few choice words for his commissioner.
The moment has been the talk of baseball, and many believe Harper may have taken it a step too far. Stephen A. Smith is one of those people.
On Wednesday's edition of "First Take", the crew discussed Harper's actions in the meeting, leading Smith to call for his suspension from Manfred.
Smith makes a great point about a potential suspension for Harper. If Manfred allows one of the league's biggest stars to treat him like this, then what does that mean for every other player in the league?
I wrote about this not so long ago. But the battle between millionaires and billionaires has zero interest with the general public. We already pay way too much to go watch these athletes, and yet, everyone seems to be worried about their own paycheck.
Both the league and the players need to calm down for a second and realize what's at stake here. Baseball is on the rise once again, and it's moments like this that hurt the game.
