Georgia high school unveils jaw-dropping $62 million football stadium
By Tyler Reed
When someone tells you that it smells like football outside, don't call them crazy. There is a special smell in the air as the calendar turns to August.
Football is right around the corner. The NFL begins with a Hall of Fame Game appetizer this Thursday, college football will be here in less than a month, but many find their love of the game during their formative high school years.
Friday night lights are memories that everyone keeps for a lifetime, even the guy who never leaves your hometown and still shows up to every home game.
However, if my high school was Buford High School in Georgia, I also would never miss a home game after the unveiling of a brand spanking new $62 million football stadium.
A 10,000-seat stadium with 15 luxury suites, a 3,500 square foot scoreboard, and a two-story fieldhouse with locker rooms. Buford High School is doing things right.
Call me old-fashioned, but I prefer the days before every high school in America had turf. My school basically played on dirt, and the field was known as "The Rock", I think because there was actually a giant rock in the middle of the field.
But there's no denying it, Buford High School is now the capital of high school football.
