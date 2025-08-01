Kansas City Chiefs star faces backlash after White house meeting with Donald Trump
By Matt Reed
For many NFL teams it's become customary to travel to the White House to meet with the president after winning a Super Bowl, however, this year one football star met with the leader of the United States despite his team not winning the league's biggest trophy.
President Donald Trump has developed a good relationship several of the NFL's biggest names, including Saquon Barkley, but on Thursday the second-term president invited Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker to the White House.
Butker was one of several athletes in attendance in Washington D.C. as Trump re-introduced the Presidential Fitness Challenge, which previously allowed public school students to compete in fitness challenges such as push-ups, sit-ups and running a mile.
That appearance alongside president Trump and vice president J.D. Vance included Trump even having an awkward moment where he called Butker a "good-looking sucker."
