Kansas City Chiefs star faces backlash after White house meeting with Donald Trump

𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗡𝗚: President Donald Trump hosted Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker at the White House today.



"You're a handsome guy, by the way. It's usually not my thing, but he is a good-looking sucker."



Butker has received significant backlash for this. pic.twitter.com/jYQV7nsl6u