One MLB general manager lit a gasoline match to the trade deadline
The annual Major League Baseball trade deadline has become a hyped event for fans and the media that serve their insatiable appetite for rumors. For the executives that actually execute trades every July, the opposite has happened.
In 2024, no prospects on Baseball America's Top 100 list changed teams. In 2023, that number was three. From 2017-22, a total of two Top-100 prospects were traded across every deadline combined.
The 2025 deadline figured to be a similar snoozefest. The Boston Red Sox dealt disgruntled star Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants in June — a trade that was not prompted by the deadline, but rather Devers' unwillingness to move positions for the second time in one season. Most analysts expected that to be the biggest in-season trade of the season.
Thursday, San Diego Padres general manager A.J. Preller lit the expectations on fire.
The Padres acquired All-Star closer Mason Miller, along with starting pitcher JP Sears, from the Athletics in exchange for a package that included the number-1 and number-3 prospects in their organization. The big name: shortstop Leo de Vries, a consensus Top 25 prospect in MLB coming into this season.
Keith Law of The Athletic ranked de Vries 13th overall in his midseason update. Signed by the Padres only 18 months ago, de Vries will now have a chance to be part of the next contending A's team, in whatever city they choose to call home after leaving West Sacramento.
Miller can throw a fastball 101 mph on average with command. That alone might qualify him as the best reliever in baseball. His affordable contract — $765,000, barely above the league minimum — meant that Miller was available to any team this month for the right price.
No contending team was willing or able to meet that price. Except the Padres.
Zigging while others zag is a time-honored strategy for gaining a competitive advantage over one's peers, both inside and outside the baseball industry. But there's a reason everyone zags.
The deadline "is the worst time to try to add players," Dodgers general manager Andrew Friedman said in May. "For us going into this offseason, it was, let’s do everything we can on the front end. Let’s be as aggressive we can be and be in a position where we don’t have to go to market in July."
Friedman's attitude comes from a simple historical precedent. Executives whose teams are not contending for a World Series championship try — and often succeed — in taking GMs of contending teams (like Preller and Friedman) to the cleaners.
The reason prospects like de Vries do not get traded at the trade deadline is the same reason they are highly regarded prospects in the first place: the odds that they will become a great major league player someday are high. Preller is now left with one Top-100 prospect in his minor league system: catcher Ethan Salas, who's spent most of the season dealing with a back injury.
For an aging team like the Padres, trading de Vries is a high-risk gamble. Any reward less than a championship — the first in franchise history — will be seen as unjust.
Friedman, whose team won the championship last year, has enough capital in the baseball industry that he can say the quiet part out loud. No executive in his position wants to do business at the trade deadline.
Preller doused conventional wisdom in gasoline and lit it on fire. That fire will either become a metaphor for the Padres' season or the centerpiece of a celebration in the Gaslamp District. There aren't many possible outcomes in between.
