Bryce Harper is wrong for lashing out at MLB commissioner Rob Manfred
By Tyler Reed
No, this isn't me acting holier than thou like Captain America in "Avengers: Age of Ultron." I too, am someone who could be considered as someone with a colorful vocabulary.
However, the news that Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper cussed out MLB commissioner Rob Manfred in a recent meeting sounds kind of lame.
Jeff Passan of ESPN has reported that last week, Harper stood nose to nose with the MLB commissioner and had some not nice things to say about the ongoing salary cap conversations that the players and the league are having.
"Ahead of the expiration of the collective-bargaining agreement between MLB and the MLB Players Association on Dec. 1, 2026, multiple owners have stumped for a salary cap in baseball, the only major men's North American sport without one. The MLBPA vehemently opposes a cap, which it argues serves more as a tool to increase franchise values than to lessen the game's large disparity between high- and low-spending teams," writes Passan.
Listen, I will never be on the side of a billion-dollar league. But is it in the player's best interest for a player to act this way with the commissioner?
If the players think it was the right move, then I will gladly step to the side. But billionaires and millionaires getting into a fight over playing a sport is always a wild concept for my pea-sized brain.
